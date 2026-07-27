CII IWN AP Leadership Conclave 2026: Leading India @100 in Vizag

The CII – Indian Women Network or IWN Andhra Pradesh is a respected initiative launched in 2013 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). IWN is committed to advancing women’s equity by promoting career development through advocacy, education, networking, coaching, mentoring, and skill development opportunities. This year’s objective of envisioning Women as Architects of India 2047—Designing Growth, Molding the Future—aligns with that same commitment.

Leading India @100- Resilient Systems for the Future

As India approaches the centenary of its independence in 2047, it stands at a defining moment of transition. The success of India @100 will depend not only on economic growth, but also on the strength, sustainability, and future-readiness of the systems we build today. Visionary leadership is no longer defined only by individual success or short-term performance, but by the ability to build entities capable of sustained learning and reinvention, future-ready ecosystems, and sustainable pathways for shared advancement. This transition also presents a notable opportunity for those who are keen.

The 8th edition of the CII-IWN AP Leadership Conclave 2026, to be held in Vizag, seeks to create a forum for dialogue, reflection, and actionable thinking around some of the defining leadership questions of India @100:

• Leadership for an Uncertain Future- What distinguishes future-ready leaders from leaders who merely react to change?

• Future-Ready Systems for India @100- What systems must India strengthen, redesign, or reimagine today to be resilient tomorrow?

• Developing Resilient Human Systems in a Transforming World-How will we ensure that technology, policy, and economic growth ultimately serve human and social wellbeing?

• New Frontiers, New Possibilities-What new pathways, unconventional careers, and emerging models can expand India’s future capability, innovation, and leadership ecosystems?

The gender-agnostic conclave moves beyond conversations on adaptation alone—it brings leaders together to build institutions, lead systems, and secure a sustainable India. Because India of 2047 will ultimately be defined by today’s leaders who architect systems that endure, evolve, and create opportunities for generations to come, this conclave invites Dr Usha Pantula, Chairperson, IWN AP, and Dr Sudha Mavuri, Vice Chair, IWN AP, to be among the architects who contribute to Resilient India of 2047.

Speakers for the CII-IWN AP Leadership Conclave 2026 include:

1) Roshni Aparanji K. IAS- Deputy Chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority

2) Dr Shankhabratha Bagchi- IPS, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City

3) Sivapriya Balagopal- AVP, Innovations, Orkla India Ltd-Eastern BU

4) Dr Sambasiva Rao G- MD, Shravan Shipping Services

5) Tanmayi V-India Head of Talent & Diversity& Inclusion, Morgan Stanley

6) Ramya Yellapragada- Founder, Marbles Health, Forbes 30 Under 30

7) KCS Guru Prasad CA, Partner, Rao & Kumar Associates

8) Prof Bijily Balakrishnan-Dept of Civil & Envt Engg, IIT Tirupati

9) Uma Sudhir-Consulting Editor, DeKoder Hyderabad

10) Dr Ramadevi Gourineni- MD, AMARA Hospitals, Tirupati

11) Lorraine Collison-APAC COE Lead-Safety & Compliance, Sr Site Lead Vizag COE, UBER

12) Spurthi Dasari- Manager HRD, Efftronics Vijayawada

13) Pragathi Kiran- AGM Operations, PATRA India BPO

14) Ram Kumar Varma-Founder & CEO, Native Araku Coffee Pvt Ltd

15) Alpana Kumari-HR Lead (Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines & Pakistan)

16) Diwakar Vadapalli- CEO, Laya Green Ventures Pvt Ltd

17) Abhignya Grandhi-Architect & Entrepreneur

With an impressive line-up of speakers across distinct sectors and various leadership topics, this conclave aims to chart a path for resilient sustainability and future-readiness among leaders in current systems. As Vizag prepares to host this gender-agnostic CII-IWN Leadership Conclave 2026 on leadership and fortitude, the event is ready to stimulate conversations that extend well beyond July 31, adding to a wider national discussion on what it truly means to lead India @100. The event will be held on Friday, July 31, in the Town Hall in Vizag.

Also read: About five lakh devotees likely to take part in Giri Pradakshina

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.