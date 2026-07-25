Bhogapuram Airport Inauguration: Lokesh Checks Arrangements

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh visited the Bhogapuram International Airport on Friday night and reviewed arrangements for its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said over three lakh people from six districts would attend the public meeting of the Prime Minister and directed the officials to ensure all facilities to the visitors.

He enquired the accompanying officials and GMR representatives about the provision of drinking water and other facilities. He also enquired about traffic management, security and bandobust.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, K. Athennaidu, and Kondapalli Srinivas, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, BJP State president P.V.N. Madhav and others accompanied Lokesh.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu