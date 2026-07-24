Visakhapatnam Residents Dance Their Way to Fitness with Zumba

As part of its initiative to help people stay fit, the Healthy Walkers Association at Marripalem Vuda Layout in Visakhapatnam, which has already been holding yoga classes, has launched a training programme in Zumba dance.

Former Deputy Mayor Jayyani Sridhar, who inagurated the training programme on Friday, lauded the association’s activities for the wellness of the people in the area.

Promising all help to the association, Sridhar advised the colony residents to join the programme to stay fit.

Choreographer Palla Siva Kumar of Indu Five Star Dance Institute in the city has come forward to give Zumba dance training.

The dance form, according to experts, has several health benefits like calorie burning, weight management, and stress relief.

Training classes will be held every Thursday and Saturday at the Marripalem Vuda Layout Green Belt Healthy Walkers Park.

Association president Eti Satyanarayana, secretary Suresh Babu, treasurer Ganta Reddy and colony residents were present.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu