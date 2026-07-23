Win Rs. 1 Lakh: Suggest a Slogan for Bhogapuram Airport

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for those who suggest an attractive slogan for the Bhogapuram International Airport.

According to a press note issued by Vizianagaram District Collector S Ramasundar Reddy, the government is holding a slogan contest in connection with the inauguration of the greenfield airport.

The slogan should be in Telugu and it reflects the significance of the airport and growth of North Andhra.

Students studying sixth class to degree are eligible to take part in the competition.

Those interested have been requested to send the details like slogan, name, qualification, address and mobile number to [email protected] before 5 p.m. on July 25 or WhatsApp to 9440749687.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu