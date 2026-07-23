No Water Supply in Vizag GVMC 6th Ward on July 24

There will be no drinking water supply in the areas that come under the 6th ward of the GVMC on July 24 (Friday) as repairs will be carried out to the transformers at the Kommadi pump house in Vizag.

According to a press note issued by the GVMC, the areas to be affected include Riksha Colony, Vaibhav Nagar, Revallapalem, Bakkannapalem, Lakshmivanipalem, Ashok Nagar, RHB Colony, and Amaravati Colony.

While regretting the inconvenience being caused to the people, the GVMC sought public cooperation.

Drinking water will be supplied through tankers for the emergency requirement in the areas to be affected.

Those who require water through tankers can contact the assistant engineer (water supply), Madhurawada zone, over the phone number 7729995960 or the 6th ward in-charge assistant engineer (8297652049).

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu