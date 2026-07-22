Second Covid-19 Case Confirmed in Visakhapatnam

One more person tested positive for Covid-19 in Visakhapatnam. A youth from Pendurthi was admitted to KGH with symptoms of malaria. Tests confirmed that he had the coronavirus. He was shifted to an isolation ward and is being treated.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases went up to two in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, a person from Maharipeta in the city tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, seven fresh cases from Guntur, Bapatla and East Godavari were reported, taking the total number of cases to 26 in Andhra Pradesh.

Kadapa district tops the list with eight cases. While four deaths were reported, 10 persons are getting treatment in hospitals. The remaining have been kept in home isolation.

Read also: Meet at AU discusses implementation of MoU with Florida varsity

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu