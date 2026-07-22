You can’t miss out on these new OTT releases of the week!

It is that time of the week when you can update your watchlist with the latest and new OTT releases streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more! This week’s lineup features everything, from chilling documentaries like A Toxic Love Story about a scandal to psychological thrillers like The Truthers, where everything is not what it seems, and 72 Hours, where a mistake can change your life completely. Here are the top new OTT releases that deserve a spot on your watchlist this week!

Best new OTT releases of the week you need to watch!

July 22

Elite Force

After an unprecedented attack on his unit, a high-ranking tactical officer is set to leave the field, but returns to confront the ghosts of his past.

Netflix

A Toxic Love Story

This documentary follows the lives of a couple who receive threatening emails that escalate with every email, from a sender named ‘LilthIsTruth’. All the signs point to the husband’s ex-girlfriend, but as the investigation becomes deeper, the search for the suspect becomes murky. Based on a real-life incident, this is a must-watch!

Netflix

My Daughter’s Father

In this Mexican medical drama, a doctor is frantically searching for a kidney donor for her critically ill daughter. But this search explodes and exposes a secret affair and a DNA test that could possibly shatter two families.

Netflix

July 23

Ransom Canyon Season 2

The newest season of this series will follow Staten Kirkland as he fights to claim the Double K Ranch while he hides his heartbreak with the façade of being reckless. New faces enter this quaint western town as the characters continue to fight for power.

Netflix

The Debt Collector

This Thai action-thriller tells the story of a former debt collector who is released from jail with two truths: he believes that all his sins are forgiven and he has a terminal illness with little time remaining.

Netflix

July 24

72 Hours

Joe is a 40-year-old advertising executive whose job and career are on the line. He gets accidentally added to a group chat of a bachelor party in Miami. Instead of exiting the chat like a reasonable adult, he decides to join the group, in hopes of learning the ways of Gen Z to save his job.

Netflix

The Truthers

Ruth returns home after her mother’s mysterious and untimely death. She discovers that her father’s conspiracy theories are concealing a far darker obsession than a simple retiree should have. Trapped in a house riddled with secrets and the erratic behaviour of her father, Ruth begins to suspect him of killing her mother.

Netflix

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

The fourth TV series from the Big Bang universe, this series centres around Stuart Bloom, a comic book store owner, who accidentally breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, triggering a multiverse disaster. He has to save the universe after teaming up with his girlfriend Denise, a geologist friend, and a quantum physicist, while encountering alternate-universe versions of the characters.

JioHotstar

Murafir Cafe

Chander Mohan Sharma, a software engineer, leaves his job to pursue his passion of becoming a writer and opening a mountain café. The series explores two distinct sides of his life: his passionate yet heartbreaking romance with Sudha and his present, incomplete journey with Preeti.

Netflix

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya

Gyaneshwar Tripathi is a laid-back headmaster of Delhi’s most dysfunctional government schools. After learning that an all-expense-paid trip to Cambridge has been announced for the top 10 best-performing schools, he begins his conquest to get the results and transform the school. But can the headmaster really achieve that?

Amazon Prime Video

The Dink

Dusty ‘The Hammer’ is a washed-up tennis pro who coaches at his estranged father’s club. After reaggravating an old injury, he is advised to take up pickleball as a form of rehabilitation. But he takes it a step further after registering for a professional game to save the club.

Apple TV

Pallichattambi

Porthan Christopher is a ruffian who gets hired by the local church to protect themselves during the Communist land reforms. However, he takes a closer look at the working class and vows to save his homeland from crisis.

With this list of the top new OTT releases, there will be no shortage of entertainment this week! So let us know which of these flicks will be flickering on your screen this week in the comments below!

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