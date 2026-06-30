It’s that time of the week again, to refresh your watchlist with new OTT releases across different platforms. Ranging from new original releases to thrilling documentaries, there is something for everyone to watch. If you’re looking for the new and latest OTT releases of the week, here is the complete list!

New OTT releases to stream this week!

Tavvai

A cruel Maharaj commits several degrading atrocities so severe that these acts invoke Tavvai, the goddess of misfortune, upon his village, cursing it for generations. After years of misfortune and fear, a chosen one rises and confronts the evil, restoring order.

OTT: JioHotstar

Elle

This prequel film showcases Elle Woods as a high school girl just getting by. Her world ends up crashing down when her father accepts a job in Seattle. Uprooted from her territory, watch the fascinating tale where Elle builds up her identity through tricky friendships, a forbidden romance, and different social situations.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Enola Holmes 3

Enola finally decides to marry Lord Tewkesbury and begins her preparations. But fate plays a cunning hand when she finds out that her cousin brother, Sherlock Holmes, is kidnapped. This marks the start of a dangerous case in Enola’s career, and at the same time, she reflects on her feelings toward marriage.

OTT: Netflix

Worst Neighbour Ever

Based on real cases, this third instalment between Netflix and Blumhouse’s Worst Ever, focuses more on the people closer to home, the neighbours. Ranging from fraud schemes to violent acts of retribution, this true-crime documentary showcases real-life cases involving neighbours.

OTT: Netflix

Human Vapour

A man is turned into gas and kills someone on live television broadcast, and promises more deaths to follow before vanishing. To apprehend the evasive killer, a suspended detective, Kenji Okamoto, is called back, and journalist Kyoko Yono goes against time to document the case.

OTT: Netflix

Isakapatnam

Set in the fictional town of Isakapatnam, the story follows the collision of three people- a woman driven by loyalty, an ordinary man fueled by revenge, and a henchman struggling to chose between duty and conscience, as they work together to take down the most influential man, Naidu.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

Super Subbu

This first Telugu comedy-drama Netflix series stars Sundeep Kishan as ‘Subbu’ Chillukuri Rao, the unlucky teacher assigned to teach sex education in the notorious village of Maakipur. In the classroom, Subbu has to navigate through uncomfortable questions, rumours, and other hilarious instances. In the process, he discovers that while he’s trying to change Maakipur, the village may just end up changing him too.

OTT: Netflix

Muthassi

Muthassi is a Malayalam-language mythological horror series that follows a mother as she tries to protect her son from a terrifying supernatural curse tied to their bloodline after they return to their ancestral home.

OTT: Zee 5

Pritam and Pedro

Rajkumar Hirani’s streaming debut is a cybercrime comedy-thriller set in Goa. Pedro is an old-school police inspector who relies on instinct rather than technology. Pritam, on the other hand, is a tech-savvy hacker. These people with completely opposite personalities are forced to work together after a high-stakes kidnapping involving a chief minister’s son pulls the duo under the radar of a highly intelligent cybercriminal. The series is complete with heartwarming storytelling and comic punches, making this a must-watch!

OTT: JioHotstar

Silo season 3

Picking up from the previous season, Juliette returns to the silo after her memory is wiped clean, as the underground community is reeling from a rebellion. In a parallel story, before the silo came into existence, journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that sets in motion the events that lead to the existence of the silo.

OTT: Apple TV

There you are, the complete list of the new OTT releases for this week! So, what are you waiting for? Gather your snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start streaming now!

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