Upcoming OTT releases you cannot miss this week (3-9 August)

If your watchlist has been looking a little empty lately, August is here to fix that. From Emmy-winning favourites making a comeback to brand-new releases packed with mystery, action, and drama, OTT streaming platforms have plenty in store during the first week of the month. Here’s what you should keep an eye on.

1. Ted Lasso Season 4

Winner of 13 Primetime Emmy Awards, Ted Lasso returns for its much-anticipated fourth season. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who takes charge of the struggling English football club, AFC Richmond, winning hearts with his optimism, humour, and unconventional coaching style. If you’re looking for a feel-good sports comedy, this one’s worth adding to your watchlist.

Releasing on: 5 August 2026, Apple TV

2. Reacher Season 4

Based on Lee Child’s bestselling Jack Reacher novels, the series follows Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police major who is the complete package of brains, brawn, and combat expertise. As he travels across towns, he repeatedly finds himself entangled in dangerous conspiracies, exposing corruption and taking on powerful adversaries. The latest season promises another action packed mission.

Releasing on: 12 August 2026, Amazon Prime Video

3. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3

An adaptation of Ali Novak’s 2014 novel, first published on Wattpad, My Life with the Walter Boys follows Jackie, a teenage girl who relocates to her guardian’s large family in rural Colorado after a tragic loss. As she settles into her new life, she must navigate complicated relationships while pursuing her ambitions.

Releasing on: 6 August 2026, Netflix

4. Dark Matter Season 2

Imagine being abducted into an alternate reality where you witness all the lives you could have lived. Dark Matter brings this intriguing premise to life, following a man determined to return to his family while navigating the dangers posed by his alternate realities. Packed with secrets, and unexpected twists, this sci-fi thriller a worthwhile watch among the OTT releases this week. It is sure to keep you hooked.

Releasing on: 28 August 2026, Apple TV

5. Lanterns

Based on the DC Comics characters Hal Jordan and John Stewart, the series follows the two Green Lanterns as they investigate a murder in Nebraska. What begins as a seemingly isolated case soon points to an extraterrestrial conspiracy, leading the duo towards far more sinister discoveries.

Releasing on: 17 August 2026, JioHotstar

6. The Last House

House arrest has a whole new meaning in The Last House. Imagine being trapped inside your own home with your family, surviving on limited supplies and slowly losing your sanity, all while an unexplained force refuses to let you step outside. If you’re curious to uncover the mystery behind, this sci-fi thriller film is one to watch.

Releasing on: 7 August 2026, Netflix

7. Sterling Point

Talk about an unexpected inheritance from an estranged grandfather – and not just any inheritance, but an entire island in Canada. This drama series follows Annie Jacobson, a teenager living in New York City with her twin brother and father. Her life takes an unexpected turn after her grandfather’s will leads her to the island. As she settles into her new surroundings, Annie uncovers long-buried family secrets while navigating relationships and self-discovery.

Releasing on: 5 August 2026, Amazon Prime Video

8. Operation Safed Sagar

Set against the backdrop of 1999, Operation Safed Sagar is a military action drama inspired by the Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The series follows the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows squadron as they undertake daring missions, showcasing the courage and sacrifice that contributed to India’s victory.

Releasing on: 7 August 2026, Netflix

No matter what genre tops your watchlist, the OTT releases this week promise compelling stories and memorable characters that are sure to make your binge sessions worthwhile. Happy streaming!

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