South Coast Railway GM reviews safety across divisions

South Coast Railway (SCoR) General Manager Sandeep Mathur has undertaken an extensive inspection across the newly formed South Coast Railway Zone, covering all four divisions to take firsthand feedback on railway operations, safety, infrastructure, passenger amenities and developmental projects.

During the inspections, the general manager reviewed works at 35 major stations, railway assets, yards, running rooms, crew lobbies, signalling and telecommunication installations, level crossings, tunnels, track maintenance, construction works and 23 Amrit Bharat Station Scheme projects. He also interacted with railway employees, station officials and public representatives to understand ground-level requirements and local demands.

Safety has remained the foremost priority during the inspections. Sandeep Mathur has been closely monitoring safety practices, maintenance activities, monsoon preparedness and workplace safety, while stressing strict adherence to prescribed safety protocols.

His inspections included detailed reviews of track conditions, points and crossings, signalling systems, level-crossing preparedness and other critical railway assets.

The General Manager also reviewed major infrastructure and capacity-enhancement works, including third-line works, yard remodelling, rail-over-rail works, station redevelopment, tunnel construction and proposed new railway infrastructure.

Passenger convenience and employee welfare were also accorded priority. The general manager inspected passenger amenities at major stations, reviewed facilities for running staff at crew lobbies and running rooms, and interacted with employees to understand their requirements.

At the New Coach Care Centre in Visakhapatnam, he reviewed coach maintenance practices and fire safety preparedness while interacting with women employees regarding workplace facilities and working conditions.

During his inspections, Sandeep Mathur also reviewed preparedness for the Godavari Pushkaram at Godavari, Rajahmundry and Kovvuru stations, including passenger movement, crowd management, pilgrim access routes and coordination with state government authorities. He inspected prominent Pushkar Ghats and railway stations along the Visakhapatnam–Rajahmundry–Samalkot–Tuni–Anakapalle corridor to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the anticipated pilgrim rush.

Through the extensive inspections, Sandeep Mathur emphasised a clear focus on safety first, passenger-centric development, efficient operations, employee welfare and timely execution of infrastructure projects, while ensuring that the newly formed South Coast Railway Zone progresses in a coordinated and responsive manner to meet the needs of passengers, railway employees and the public.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu