Semiconductor manufacturing facility foundation laid by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually laid the foundation stone and unveiled the plaque for ASIP Technologies’ semiconductor manufacturing facility at Tarluvada near Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The Rs. 2,500-crore Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) project is South India’s first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 1.0).

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu joined the Prime Minister virtually for the foundation stone ceremony.

The 30-acre facility, established with an initial investment of over Rs. 460 crore in partnership with APACT Co., South Korea, as its technology partner, will have an annual production capacity of 96 million chips. It will serve high-growth sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, data centres, and high-speed communications.

The ASIP also plans to expand the facility with an additional investment of over Rs. 2,000 crore to further scale up its advanced semiconductor packaging operations.

The project is expected to create over 1,000 direct high-skilled jobs and 1,600 indirect jobs.

Once operational, ASIP will commence production with wire-bond and Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array (BGA) packaging technologies, followed by the introduction of advanced 2.5D and 3D packaging capabilities within two to three years.

In his address, Modi commended Andhra Pradesh’s IT talent pool in software, and now with the groundbreaking of the semiconductor manufacturing facility, it would be poised to lead in the semiconductor manufacturing sector.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu