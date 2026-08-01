The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Indian Women Network (IWN), Andhra Pradesh Chapter, hosted the Leadership Conclave 2026 on the theme “Leading India@100 – Resilient Systems for the Future” at the Town Hall, Fluentgrid Ltd, Visakhapatnam. The Conclave brought together leaders from industry, government, academia and entrepreneurship to deliberate on how the systems built today will determine the resilience, sustainability and future-readiness of India as it moves towards the centenary of its independence in 2047.

India@100 will be defined not only by economic growth but by institutions that continuously evolve, innovate and remain resilient in the face of change. Dr Usha Pantula, Chairperson IWN AP, in her opening speech reiterated that this Gender agnostic Conclave shifted the focus from merely adapting to disruption towards building enduring institutions, leading through uncertainty, and creating human-centered systems where technology, policy and economic growth work together to serve society.

Delivering the Chief Guest Address, Ms Roshni Aparanji Korati, IAS, remarked, “I don’t want to be remembered as the first woman Chairperson of the Port; I want to be remembered for the decisions I have made.” Emphasising that leadership is defined by impact rather than titles, she encouraged women to build a legacy through meaningful decisions, integrity and long-term institution building.

Delivering the theme address, Ms Sivapriya Balagopal, Chairperson, CII IWN Southern Region, said, “Women are not just participants in India’s growth story—they are architects of India@100. By strengthening women’s leadership, entrepreneurship and decision-making, we are building resilient institutions and an inclusive future that will benefit generations to come.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr G Sambasiva Rao, Vice Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, said, “When women lead, organisations become more resilient, innovative and inclusive. Empowering women through opportunities, mentorship and entrepreneurship is not only a matter of equity but a strategic imperative for building a stronger Andhra Pradesh and a developed India by 2047.”

Dr Sudha Mavuri, Vice Chairperson, IWN Andhra Pradesh, proposed the Vote of thanks.

The Conclave showcased seven stalls by women entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to exhibit their products and connect with industry leaders and participants. The event was organised as a zero-waste programme, with end-to-end waste management and resource recovery undertaken by Waste Connect NGO. Transportation was facilitated through FemiRides, an all-women driver service, while the event photography was handled by a woman photographer. A creatively designed photo booth by a young woman designer added a unique touch to the event. Together, these initiatives truly embodied the spirit of “Women for Women,” reflecting CII IWN Andhra Pradesh’s endeavour to create opportunities for women-led enterprises and professionals while promoting sustainable event practices.

The Conclave reaffirmed the central role of women leaders in shaping not only organisations but also the broader ecosystems around them, bringing renewed focus to sustainability, inclusion, collaboration and long-term institution building. Through thought-provoking deliberations on leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, policy and inclusive growth, the Conclave underscored the importance of equipping women to lead transformational change across sectors.

The Conclave concluded with a shared call to action that the India of 2047 will be shaped by today’s leaders who architect resilient systems that endure, evolve and create opportunities for generations to come.

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