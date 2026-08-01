Over 2,000 Buses Head to Bhogapuram for Airport Inauguration

Special buses carrying people from Visakhapatnam for the inauguration of the Bhogapuram International Airport left the city on Saturday morning.

Over 2,000 buses were pressed into service to mobilise the crowd from different parts of the State for the grand inauguration.

It is expected that over 3,00,000 people from the six districts in Zone 1 will attend the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Food packets containing tomato bath, two bananas, and a water bottle are being provided to those travelling in the special buses.

The city police have announced traffic restrictions to ensure there is no inconvenience to Bhogapuram-bound vehicles.

Local MLAs flagged off the vehicles in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have already arrived in the city to receive the Prime Minister at Bhogapuram.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu