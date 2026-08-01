Bhogapuram Airport Will Transform North Andhra: PM Modi

The launch of the Bhogapuram International Airport will spur the growth of North Andhra, from where Alluri Sitarama Raju hailed, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the airport on Saturday, the Prime Minister said: “The NDA government is working for the development of Andhra Pradesh which stands as a growth engine for ‘Vikasit Bharat’. Double engine circar helps AP achive progress with double speed.”

The number of airports went up to 166, while it was only 74 before 2014, pointed out the Prime Minister.

Mentioning the Simhadri Appanna and goddess Pydithalli, the Prime Minister said he was fortunate to visit the sacred place.

Describing the performance of dhimsa dance by over 13,000 tribal girls a wonder, Modi gave credit of the feat to the vision of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier, addressing the huge gathering, Chandrababu Naidu said the government attracted investments to the tune of Rs. 6.13 lakh crore for North Andhra in the last two years. As many as 189 projects would come up in the region creating jobs for 5.57 lakh youth.

Claiming credit for the launch of the Bhogapuram airport, the Chief Minister reminded that the project was announced in 2015 during the tenure of Modi and stone was laid in 2019.

Thanking farmers for giving their lands for the airport, Chandrababu Naidu said: “It is the farmers who paved the way for bright future for North Andhra.”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, State IT and HRD Minister Lokesh and others also spoke.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu