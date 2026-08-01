Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport in Vizag Opens Today

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to conduct the inauguration ceremony of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport on a grand scale. He suggested developing the airport into an aviation and aerospace hub.

The CM instructed that the event be organised to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Modi, who is arriving to inaugurate the ASR International Airport. Chief Minister Chandrababu held a review meeting with officials via video conference from the Port Guest House in Visakhapatnam.

He emphasised that the airport premises should be designed to showcase the splendor of Telugu art, culture, and heritage. Officials informed the CM that the Alluri International Airport has been decorated to reflect the culture, traditions, and arts of Andhra Pradesh.

They mentioned that an impressive, large-scale Etikoppaka art installation has been set up at the airport’s entrance gate. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the airport’s interior decor, which reflects Andhra Pradesh’s culture and heritage through displays featuring leather puppets, the Bobbili Veena, the Nadaswaram, and the Lepakshi Nandi, alongside imagery highlighting the region’s geographical heritage, such as the Banganapalli mango.

They also informed him that a dhimsa dance performance involving 13,500 tribal women has been organized to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Modi; the rehearsal for this performance has already secured a Guinness World Record. Additionally, they mentioned the installation of the country’s largest LED display wall at the airport, designed to provide passengers with real-time information regarding flight arrivals, departures, and services.

Grand Welcome for the Prime Minister with Tribal Dhimsa Dance

State Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu, and others will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport from Delhi at 10:45 AM.

Subsequently, at 10:58 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the airport terminal building and spend approximately 12 minutes inside the facility. The Prime Minister will view the Telugu artworks and images installed at the airport that showcase the grandeur of the region’s cultural heritage. As he proceeds from the terminal building to the public meeting venue, Prime Minister Modi will be accorded a grand welcome by women and girls performing the traditional tribal dhimsa dance.

Arrangements have been made for these tribal women and girls, dressed in uniform attire, to offer a special welcome to the Prime Minister and other dignitaries through this dance performance. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Chandrababu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and others will arrive at the public meeting venue and address the gathering.

Ministers Atchannaidu, Satya Kumar Yadav, P Narayana, and Kondapalli Srinivas, along with other public representatives, Chief Secretary Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (I&I Department) Krishna Babu, and District Collectors, participated in the video conference conducted by the Chief Minister.

Read also: Indian Railways approves Rs 299 crore Visakhapatnam coaching yard project

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu