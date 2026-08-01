Bhogapuram International Airport dedicated to the nation

Amid festive atmosphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bhogapuram International Airport, named after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, to the nation on Saturday.

Besides, the Prime Minister also launched projects worth Rs. 17,000 crore that would change the face of North Andhra.

After arriving at the airport, the Prime Minister proceeded to the terminal building in an opentop jeep watching the performance of dhimsa dance by tribal girls.

Larer, he went round the terminal building where the famous Bobbili veena, colourful Etikoppaka toys and other artforms greet visitors.

The Prime Minister was felicitated with a shawl made of Ponduru khadi. He was also presented Bobbili veena by Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was accorded a grand welcome when he arrived at the airport.

Also read: All roads lead to Bhogapuram

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu