World Wide Web Day: Tracing Vizag’s Digital Timeline

On the occasion of World Wide Web Day, celebrated every year on 1 August to honour its creation by Sir Tim Berners-Lee and global digital connectivity, let us run through the evolution of cyberspace in Vizag over the years.

World Wide Web Day: How Vizag Went Online, Decade by Decade

1. The dial-back to cyber cafes (1990s – 2000s)

The age of information boomed in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the internet scene in Vizag was largely defined by dial-up culture. While the 56K landline connections were only as efficient as they could be, the excitement of going to a cyber cafe was something most people could relate to.

Whether you were a digital socialite chatting with strangers and friends alike on MSN, Orkut, or Yahoo!; a student trying to get printouts for events; a job seeker updating your resume; a music enthusiast downloading MP3 songs; or just a kid accompanying a family member in the hope of playing games while the adults checked their email and browsed the internet, the hourly frenzy was worth the investment of Rs 20-30.

The slow speed did not bother users as much because they were simply in awe of having access to something that once felt like a luxury. Localities were dotted with cyber cafes that were often bustling with people, with many even waiting for their turn to use a system for a limited time.

2. BSNL, a homely name (Mid 2000s)

With a baseline download speed of 256 kbps, BSNL introduced Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) connections across areas in Vizag, such as MVP Colony, Dondaparthy, and Seethammadhara. People began using the internet from the comfort of their homes by installing Wi-Fi routers. This was also the period during which many discovered online platforms such as YouTube. It created a sense of connectivity across nations while simultaneously providing exposure to Western media.

3. A tale of pen drives and internet packs (Late 2000s – Early 2010s)

During this period, portable internet was introduced through USB dongles. Popular subscriptions from providers such as Tata Indicom, BSNL, and Reliance became common in households and further cemented the internet’s role in everyday, professional, educational, and recreational activities. Around the same time, mobile phones also began supporting 3G networks, paving the way for app downloads and general browsing. People also witnessed growing competition among network providers to offer faster data speeds and a more seamless experience, at least by the standards of that time.

4. Think Smart (2010s)

The social media upsurge arrived alongside affordable data packs and high-speed 4G internet. People quickly jumped on the latest trends and embraced self-expression by posting downloadable images with questionable philosophy as a form of subtle sass. Whether it was adding voiceovers or creating fan edits, internet users left no stone unturned in showcasing their artistic talent. Online shopping became the newest obsession, allowing people to buy products from different parts of the country. Food delivery applications also entered the scene, quite literally presenting options on a platter. Alongside them came UPI payments, giving speed, convenience, and connectivity a completely different meaning.

5. Before you could blink (2020 – Present day)

Thanks to the pandemic, millions of people were introduced to OTT platforms, remote work, and 4K gaming. With the arrival of artificial intelligence, it has become clear that the internet is now a staple without which everyday life is difficult to imagine. Whether it is the establishment of data centres or the investments being made in digital infrastructure, the conversation in Vizag has shifted from “How do we get online?” to “What can we build with the internet?”

From waiting in line at cyber cafes to carrying the internet in our pockets, Vizag’s digital journey mirrors the evolution of the World Wide Web itself. As we celebrate this day, it is worth reflecting on how far we have come while looking ahead to the next chapter of digital connectivity.

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