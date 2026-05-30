Visakhapatnam Economic Region Plan for 49 Projects

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore has directed the VMRDA officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for implementation of 49 projects in the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER).

Ahead of the review meet on VER by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on June 2, the District Collector held a preparatory meeting with VMRDA, Tourism, GVMC, Revenue and IT consultants at the Collectorate Conference Hall.

Speaking at the meeting, the collector said that the VMRDA, as the nodal agency, should work in coordination with GVMC, tourism and other officials in the preparation of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region plan. He said that the plan currently being implemented for Visakhapatnam city, which is part of the VER plan, should be expedited. Suitable lands required for VER should be identified. It was suggested that a comprehensive plan should be prepared by discussing issues such as adventure theme parks, IT, data centres, road connectivity, infrastructure development, layouts, residential needs, and airport connectivity.

Joint Collector G. Vidyadari, Metropolitan Commissioner Tej Bharat, RDO Sangeet Madhur, VMRDA, GVMC and tourism officials, and consultancies participated in the meeting.

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