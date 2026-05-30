South Coast Railway Zone to Start Operations June 1

The newly carved-out South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone is all set to launch its operations officially from June 1.

With headquarters in Visakhapatnam, the SCR is the 18th zone in the Indian Railways.

A gazette notification was issued recently creating the new zone integrating existing regions from the East Coast and South Central Railways.

Spreading over 3,532 km and consisting of four divisions — Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal and Visakhapatnam (a part of Waltair division) — the new zone has 385 stations under its jurisdiction.

With no permanent office yet, administrative operations are being carried out in a temporary office in the Deck building at Siripuram, located in the heart of the city. The zone will have a workforce of around 17,000 personnel.

After the gazette notification, The Indian Railways has unveiled a new 18-star logo.

It may be recalled that the new zone proposal was made officially in 2014, while the Central government announced it on February 27, 2019.

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