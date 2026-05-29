Best Smoothie Bowl Spots to Try in Vizag This Summer!

Summer heat can be tough to handle, especially in places like MVP Colony and Gajuwaka, where there’s hardly any shade. The moment you step outside, the heat hits you instantly, making you sweaty and irritated. Even small tasks start feeling tiring. The chicken curry we love now feels like an enemy because of the spices, which make you feel even hotter.

This is where the smoothie enters the game, making you smile and bear the heat a little. They’re cold, refreshing, light on the stomach, and still filling enough to keep you going through the day. Fresh fruits, granola, nuts, honey, and a thick smoothie blend all together somehow make the perfect summer meal.

And honestly, they’re one of the few things that feel refreshing in this heat. So, if you’re bored with regular juices and heavy milkshakes, here are some smoothie bowl spots in Vizag worth trying this summer.

1. Drunken Monkey

One of the places many youngsters think about when it comes to smoothie bowls in Vizag. Their bowls are thick, chilled, fruit-heavy, and filling without feeling too sweet. The texture is creamy but refreshing, especially during hot afternoons.

Must Try:

Berry Banana Smoothie Bowl

Mango Madness Bowl

Peanut Butter Granola Bowl

The mango-based bowls during summer taste especially fresh, while the berry bowls have a slightly tangy flavour balanced with sweetness from banana and honey. The granola crunch on top makes the whole thing feel more satisfying than a regular smoothie.

Location: Asilmetta Junction

Price Range: Rs 200 – Rs 4oo

2. SaladO Vizag

SaladO has quietly become one of the healthier food spots youngsters keep revisiting. Their smoothie bowls feel clean, balanced, and less sugary compared to dessert-style bowls.

Must Try:

Dragon fruit bowl

Tropical fruit bowl

Chocolate fruit bowl

The dragon fruit bowl especially stands out because of its light, cooling flavour and vibrant colour. It feels refreshing instead of heavy, which works perfectly in Vizag heat.

Location: Seethammadara

Price Range: Rs 200 – Rs 450

3. Bean Board

Known for coffee and cafés food, Bean Board also has smoothie bowls that many people quietly love. Their bowls have a rich texture and slightly more cafe-style presentation. Perfect for people who enjoy aesthetic food experiences.

Must Try:

Acai berry bowl

Nutella banana bowl

Kiwi Coconut Bowl

The acai bowls here have a fruity-tangy flavour, while the kiwi-based bowls taste lighter and more refreshing. Their coconut combinations are perfect for summer.

Location: MVP Colony

Price Range: Rs 250 – Rs 500

4. The Eatery

For people who enjoy beachside cafés and healthier brunch options, The Eatery has smoothie bowls that feel fresh and premium without trying too hard.

Must Try:

Mango Coconut Bowl

Strawberry Oats Bowl

Pineapple Chia Bowl

The pineapple bowls here taste tropical and slightly icy, making them ideal after long beach walks or hot afternoons outside.

The flavours feel natural rather than overloaded with sugar.

Location: Beach Road

Price Range: Rs 300 – Rs 550

5. Brew n Bistro

A calm café space where many youngsters work, study, or spend slow evenings. Their smoothie bowls are colourful, filling, and slightly more dessert-like while still feeling fresh enough for summer.

Must Try:

Oreo Banana Bowl

Mixed Berry Bowl

Almond Honey Bowl

The mixed berry bowls taste slightly tangy and refreshing, while the almond honey combinations feel softer, creamier, and comforting.

Location: Siripuram

Price Range: Rs 250 – Rs 450

Vizag summers aren’t going anywhere, but finding ways to stay cool can make them a lot easier. Whether you’re craving something fruity, healthy, or just refreshing after a long day, these smoothie bowls in Vizag are worth trying. Packed with fresh fruits and summer flavours, they’re a great alternative to heavy meals and sugary drinks. So, the next time the heat gets too much, head to one of these cafés or, better yet, get a takeaway from these places in Vizag and enjoy a smoothie bowl that feels like summer done right.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.