No matter who you are, what you do, or where you go, the hunt for good food never ends. After all, to fill our stomachs is a need as primal and instinctive as life itself! Luckily, the range of eateries in Vizag is satisfying in terms of both variety and taste. From Italian to French dishes, from roadside baddis to fine-dining experiences, we’ve got it all. You’re likely to find a good place to eat anywhere in Visakhapatnam, but if you’re in MVP Colony, here are some cafes and restaurants that hit the spot:

1. The Shawarma Company

Packed with yummy meat or paneer, vegetables and dripping with sauce, a yummy shawarma can make anyone’s day!

You can find this classic Middle-Eastern dish at The Shawarma Co. on MVP Colony Double Road. Not only do they have veg, chicken, and Italian chicken shwarmas, but they also serve Pide, a stuffed Turkish flatbread, and burgers. If you’d like a side of French Fries to go with your food, you can opt for one of their many veg, non-veg, and family combo options.

2. Spicy Pot

Located in MVP Colony Sector 7, Spicy Pot is primarily a biryani spot. Apart from normal biryanis ranging from Rajula Royyala Biryani to Hyderabad Dum Biryani and Egg Biryani, they have Pot Biryanis, which come in Veg, Chicken, and Mutton options.

Their speciality is the Chicken Pot Biryani Live, which is cooked fresh without the addition of any preservatives. Apart from this, they serve traditional Andhra curries, Chinese, and Tandoori starters.

3. Amrutham

If it is simple, homely food you want, to Amrutham you go. A “pure Andhra-style cuisine eatery,” Amrutham’s food has the ‘X’ factor – an ‘amma chesina vanta’ charm that never goes out of style.

Pulihora Rice Bowl, Andhra Charu Rice Bowl, Gongura Annam Rice Bowl, Spicy Prawn Rice Bowl, Mutton Curry, Cashew Tomato Curry, Payasam – these are some of the many delicious eats you can find here.

For a taste of everything, go for one of their classic thalis that come in veg, egg, chicken, fish, and special non-veg thalis. This spot is situated adjacent to TTD Kalyana Mandala in MVP Colony and has reportedly been operational for over twenty years!

4. Feast n Fit

Feast n Fit is the place for gymrats, health-conscious eaters, and literally everyone else as well. After all, eating clean and healthy is important for all!

With a wide variety of salads, protein starters like Barbeque Chicken breast and omelette, oat jars, air-fried snacks, healthy desserts, whey protein ice creams, and more, they’ve got some of the most nutritious, whole meals in town. They’re located in MVP Colony Sector 7.

5. Latte Cafe & Kitchen

If the experience of dining matters to you, Latte Cafe & Kitchen might be the spot for you. This polished cafe is on MVP Double Road and is undoubtedly one of the more “aesthetic” cafes in town. A red-bricked exterior makes way to a well-lit, minimalistic space with plush seating and bright music. The spot also has outdoor seating decorated with potted plants.

Wherever you choose to sit, an enjoyable time is on the menu! Speaking of, Latte Cafe & Kitchen does great continental cuisine. So, if you’re in the mood for Nachos, Korean Chicken Drumsticks, Thai curry-and-rice, cheesecake, pasta or pizza, this is where you should go. They’ve also got a nice variety of hot and cold teas and coffees if you simply want to grab a beverage.

6. The Chocolate Room

Located in Sector 1 of MVP Colony, The Chocolate Room Cafe and Bistro is where to be for specialty chocolate desserts and beverages!

They’ve got heavenly offerings like Caramel Choctail, Banoffee Pie Shake, Chocolate Sundaes, Milik Chocolate Sandwich, Death By Chocolate Pancakes, Brownies, Doughnuts, and more such irresistible dishes on the menu! And most of these are just desserts to follow their delicious spaghetti, pasta, pizzas, noodles, and rice platters.

There you have it – a solid list of restaurants and cafes in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, that are worth your time! Whether it’s biryani, a chocolatey indulgence, or a saucy shawarma, there’s something for every craving on this list!

