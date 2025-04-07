The Alluri Sitarama Raju district is witnessing significant infrastructure development, particularly in terms of road connectivity. The government of Andhra Pradesh has set up ambitious plans to improve the commute of tribal communities by constructing 167 new roads In the ASR district that would connect the neighbouring villages. This initiative aims to connect numerous villages, enhancing transportation and healthcare services.

For the quick completion of this plan, the Andhra Pradesh government sanctioned Rs 275 crore with the help of the central government for constructing 76 roads, with 71 of these roads planned in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district. This project will benefit 90 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) habitations, significantly improving their living conditions. Additionally, the government has allocated funds for the development of the Sileru Road, further bolstering connectivity in the region

Adivi Thalli Baata Initiative

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has launched the “Adivi Thalli Baata” initiative, focusing on constructing and upgrading roads in remote tribal villages. He is current;y visiting the district and will be there till 8 April 2025.

This initiative not only aims to enhance infrastructure but also to promote ecotourism, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for tribal communities. During his recent visit to the district, Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for road development works and inaugurated a wooden bridge.

Community-Led Initiatives

In some areas, local communities have taken the lead in developing infrastructure. For instance, members of the PVTG community in Jeenabadu Panchayat constructed a three-kilometre road connecting Gummanthi to Dayethi village.

The development of new roads in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district is a crucial step towards integrating tribal villages into the mainstream, ensuring better access to markets, education, and healthcare services.

Also read: The Great Vizag Dream: ₹8 Lakh Crore Investments, 5 Lakh Jobs, and a Global Future

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news.