When one thinks of Visakhapatnam, it’s almost always the beaches that steal the spotlight (which is justified, honestly). However, if you seek to explore Vizag beyond the sand and sea, we’ve got an itinerary for you. Here’s how to spend 24 hours in a Visakhapatnam without a beach in the equation.

Wake up with the Harbour at Ross Hill

Skip the crowded sunrise points and head straight to Ross Hill. Located in One Town area, Ross Hill has winding, desolate roads that lead up to Ross Hill Chapel.

While the place itself is a historically important part of Vizag, the sunrises here are simply splendid. As you read the top (a parking area for the Chapel), you’ll find a glorious view of the city, the port, and harbour, drenched in the sun’s first rays.

An inner harbour is situated right beside the hill, and looking down, you can see the occasional boat or ship passing by through the calm water to dock. It would be best to Google the sunrise time beforehand and plan your drive to Ross Hill accordingly.

After the sunrise, you can walk up to the Ross Hill Church, a striking white chapel enshrining Mother Mary that dates back to the mid-19th century during the colonial era. Going back down the hill, you can even make a stop at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, the Moslem Ishaq Medina Dargah (also a mid-19th century monument). When one enters Vizag through the harbour, they’re first welcomed by the sight of this iconic trinity of holy establishments on Ross Hill.

Explore Old Town’s lanes

After your tryst with Ross Hill and a hearty breakfast, make your way to Old Town, the original Vizag. This was where the city first developed, and it is home to several important structures of the past. You can simply walk through the area to sightsee, if you wish to. Go through our guide to Old Town for a thorough itinerary.

We recommend you pay a visit to the iconic Town Hall, Queen Victoria Pavilion, Purna Market, and Kurupam Market (you can also get some shopping done here, but note that most shops open only after 10:00 am). If you’ve got 24 hours to explore the city, Old Town is a great spot to get to know Visakhapatnam beyond the beaches.

Stumble into the past at Visakha Museum

Let’s keep the historical streak going. Make a pit stop at the Visakha Museum, where Vizag’s maritime heritage and colonial past are preserved in a deeply fascinating collection of coins, vintage typewriters and other equipment, royal paintings, old photographs, inscriptions, an unexploded World War 2 bomb shell, and more!

By the time you’re done exploring Visakha Museum, it’ll likely be time for lunch. Since the museum is located near many wonderful restaurants and cafes, you can relish some good food here.

A quick getaway to Sankaram

After you’ve fueled yourself up with food, rev up for a drive out to Sankaram!

Located about 44 km from the city, Sankaram is a small village with two ancient Buddhist sites – Bojjanakonda and Lingalakonda – that date back to the 4th and 9th centuries AD. The monastic ruins are flanked by green fields and sleepy villages. It’s a peaceful escape, far from the touristy buzz.

Catch the sunset at Kondakarla Ava

As the day begins to fade, head further into the countryside for a stunning view at Kondakarla Ava, a freshwater lake cradled by green hills. The sunsets here are golden and unfiltered, reflected in rippling waters, with birdsong in the air.

A night view from Simhachalam (if you have it in you)

Still have some energy left? Take a 1.5-hour detour to the Simhachalam Hilltop. Home to the famous Simhachalam Temple, the viewpoints here offer amazing views of the city that are especially beautiful at night! The glittering city lights, the occasional horn of a train, the gentle chirps and crickets of the hill’s wildlife – it’s an experience to be had!

Street food at its best

If you’re up for a food-venture, we recommend you make your way over to one of the city’s yummy food streets for a dinner of spicy chaats, momos, or dosas.

MVP Colony, YMCA, the street opposite The Park Hotel, RTC Complex, and Jagadamba – all of these areas are famous for their street food markets. You can pick one that’s nearest to your place of residence! Read this article for more details.

If you’re looking to explore Visakhapatnam beyond the beaches, this 24-hour guide will hopefully help you get to know the city on an intimate note! This is a suggested itinerary, but feel free to skip spots, or adjust the order according to your convenience.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.