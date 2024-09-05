If you’re looking to experience the authentic flavours of Visakhapatnam, there’s no better way to do so than by exploring its vibrant street food markets. From budget-friendly bites to indulgent treats, these popular spots recommended by Vizagites offer a taste of the city’s diverse culinary heritage. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these six food streets will take you on a delightful journey through Vizag’s rich and flavorful street food culture.

1. Jagadamba Food Street:

All the people who lived in Vizag would have definitely visited this place one or more times in their lives. This is the most budget-friendly street in Visakhapatnam. Here, you can get biriyani starting from just Rs 100 or even less than that. This street, situated right across the Jagadamba Theatre, provides a wide range of chicken items, snacks, noodles, and more.

Yo! recommends: Try the Goli Soda on this street; it will transport you back to your childhood!

2. Maddilapalem Food Court:

This is a favourite spot for all college students! This spot is located right behind the Madilapalem CMR Central. Here, fried rice and noodles are widely available. As this place is a central point for the city buses, you can explore these delicacies or grab a quick bite, while waiting for your next bus!

Yo! recommends: You can try the Bombay Faluda Shop, where you get the best Badam Shake in Vizag. It is highly popular among college students.

3. RTC Complex Food Street:

A recent addition to Vizag’s street food markets, the RTC Complex Food Street is located right beside Central Park. The shops on this street open during the evenings and close late at night. This place makes for a colourful spectacle to the eyes, with its dazzling lights and bustle of people. Here, you can say ‘bye-bye’ to your regular Pani Puri and try different flavorful waters. From biriyanis to homemade gongura chicken, fried fish to lobsters – you can get all the tastes of Vizag here.

PS: This is also the perfect place to go for a street food date!

4. Street Food opposite The Park Hotel:

This food street, opposite The Park Hotel, serves delicious Apollo Fish, Peri Peri Barbeque Chicken and Kala Khatta. To those who love fried snacks, this is going to be your next go-to spot for street food in Visakhapatnam. Seafood lovers, once you visit the place, you will visit it again and again!

5. YMCA Food Street:

Situated right opposite the shores of RK Beach, the YMCA food street makes for a serene retreat while offering a breathtaking view of the beach. According to the Vizagites, you can enjoy good shawarma here! Try and let us know how it is!

7. MVP Food Street:

The best breakfast spot! Near the AS Raja Circle, you can find this food street, which is popular for its breakfasts. With typical South Indian dishes, it is the best place for you to enjoy some light food. During the night, you can try some mouth-watering grilled chicken here!

Try out these six famous street food markets in Visakhapatnam, and let us know your favourite!

