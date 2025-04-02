Vizag has developed a culinary mosaic where you can find types of authentic food, starting from pasta, pizzas, and fusion foods. Out of all the food items available in town, nothing beats the feel of a warm pizza. Many places in Vizag serve fast-manufactured pizzas with a thick base. Pizzas taste the best when they are made with love, a thin crust, lots of toppings, and cheese. If you are craving a pizza or want to indulge in the magic of a brilliant cheese pull, these are 5 pizza places in Vizag you need to try:

1. Breadway

Breadway is India’s first zero-chemical artisanal bakery. Offering freshly baked goods in an authentic style, Breadway has gained a significant fanbase amongst the bread enthusiasts. They offer many choices in bread, desserts, and cakes, but don’t overlook their pizzas. These pizzas burst with flavour, provide a satisfying crunch, and deliver a delicious cheese pull.

Yo! Recommends: Try their Sichuan Chicken Pizza which is loaded with flavourful meat and crunchy vegetables. For a vegetarian option, check out their Ooh-Mami Pizza, a delightful dish with mushrooms, olives, and sharp cheese sauce.

Location: Madhavadhara, Murali Nagar, or Ramnagar

2. Glutton’s Garage

Glutton’s Garage is most popular amongst youngsters and food lovers for their delicious fusion foods. The rusty interiors, a vintage bike on the wall, the classic black and white theme, and heavy iron chairs tie the place together. The restaurant offers a special seasonal menu from time to time, including special items of the season, pulling food enthusiasts together. Their pizzas are equally delectable, and the crowd loves their breakfast and starter menu.

Yo! Recommends: Sun Dried Tomato and Jalapenos Pizza is a must-try for people who love vegetarian food. For a diverse non-veg experience, order the Chettinad Chicken Pizza.

Location: Pandurangapuram

3. Gypsy Resto Cafe

Gypsy Resto Cafe is the go-to hang out places for students. The European style resto cafe has a peaceful ambience with comfortable seating. The wood-fired pizzas have a crust that is perfectly balanced between crunchy and chewy.

Yo! Recommends: Try out their Neopolitan Pizza, which is prepared from scratch and topped with a generous amount of fresh mozzarella cheese. This is wholesome goodness, served warm and in plentiful portions!

Location: Sagar Nagar

4. Brew n Bistro

Brew and Bistro has a laid-back ambience with a homely feel. You can find many board and card games, books etc, which are perfect to enjoy with friends. The cafe offers a mouthwatering menu with many continental food items, and their pizzas are worth mentioning. Think of thin crust, lots of crunchy vegetables, and a great cheese pull. You can find this legendary combination at this place.

Yo! Recommends: For those who love to have their dough with a spicy kick, check out their Spicy Chicken Pizza. Or you can go old-school and get their Margherita, made with the freshness of tomato, basil, and mozzarella.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

5. Upland Bistro

Upland Bistro is the go-to place for some of the best continental cuisine in town. This restaurant is one of the many Instagrammable places in Vizag, that offers delicious food in a cozy ambience. Known for their quirky main course meals, the pizzas are Upland Bistro are lip-smacking good. Prepared and cooked fresh, expect a warm and inviting pizza from this place.

Yo! Recommends: Try their Lamb Mince and Jalapeno Pizza for a spicy feast. For a veg option, check out their Mexican Verudue and Tunisian Paneer Pizza.

Location: Waltair Uplands

These pizza places in Vizag offer delicious, freshly made pizzas that melt in your mouth. From the Italian classic to fusion flavours, you can find many varieties of pizzas at these places. So, the next time you want to have a pizza, check these restaurants out!

