Over the last decade, Visakhapatnam has seen a rise in economic activity in its landscape with increased attention from the successive state governments. However, while projects kept getting announced, some have not seen the light of day. Here we write about such Visakhapatnam development initiatives that did not materialise.

Signature Towers:

Proposed a decade ago, the Signature Towers were a super-structure planned for boosting the city’s IT industry. It was supposed to be larger than Hyderabad’s Cyber Towers with 1 million sq ft of office space built with the highest standards. The location was on Hill No 3 in the Rushikonda IT SEZ.

However, the project was eventually shelved when the government received poor response to its tenders. Had it been taken up, the project could have been an iconic destination for the IT industry.

Eros Entertainment City:

A proposed 60,000cr investment by Eros to build an integrated entertainment city on the lines of Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City clearly has been laid to rest. The complex was to have facilities for all types of visual media like film, TV and advertising industries as well.

While an MoU was signed way back in 2014 between the state government and Eros Investments Limited, the project did not take off.

Planetarium and Sky Tower, Kailasagiri:

It has been a good few years since the planetarium and astrophysics science centre atop Kailasagiri have been planned. The design included a spaceship model with zero-gravity to give a realistic experience for visitors. Further, the planetarium was to accommodate around 200 people at one time under a dome equipped with the latest technology.

Another project planned atop Kailasagiri that has not taken off is the Sky Tower, supposed to be India’s tallest. The tower was to have an unobstructed viewing deck and a rotating restaurant, according to the plan.

Vizag Eye:

A giant wheel on the lines of the London Eye has been proposed near Ramanaidu studios in the city. If taken up, the wheel would have been India’s first and one of the largest in the world, with a height of 125m.

The wheel was to have 44 air-conditioned cabins of 54 sq ft area each and carry 440 persons at full capacity. The cabins were to have automatic photography equipment that can be utilized by tourists to take pictures.

This is our list of Visakhapatnam development initiatives that did not materialize.