Andhra University Gets ISRO Project on Beach Safety

The Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, Ahmedabad, has sanctioned a research project for Andhra University on rip current detection and beach safety enhancement at Visakhapatnam beaches.

Estimated to cost Rs. 22 lakh, the project duration is two years.

Arun Kumar SAC and. C. V. Naidu, Head of the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, Andhra University, are jointly conducting this research study.

The project focuses on the detection of rip currents and the enhancement of beach safety using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and satellite-based technologies.

The objectives of the project are to monitor atmospheric and oceanographic parameters associated with rip currents, identify and predict rip current occurrences along the Visakhapatnam coast, develop AI-based techniques for beach safety monitoring and warning systems and to improve the safety of beach visitors and tourists.

The project is highly beneficial for coastal security police, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Tourism Department and beach management authorities.

The findings of this study will help these agencies take timely preventive and safety measures to protect beach visitors.

The benefits include reduction in drowning incidents at beaches, improved safety and awareness among beach visitors, better monitoring and early warning of hazardous rip currents and effective utilisation of AI and satellite technology for coastal safety management, according to a press note issued by Andhra University.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu