Kakinada Kings win APL opener by 72 runs

In the inaugural match of the Andhra Premier League (APL) season 5, held in the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night, Kakinada Kings defeated Simhadri Vizag Lions by 72 runs.

Batted first, Kakinada Kings made 219 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 220 runs, Simhadri Vizag Lions were all out for 148 runs in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the tournament, which will continue till June 30.

Besides Simhadri Vizag Lions and Kakinada Kings, the other teams which compete for the cup are Tungabhadra Warriors, Capital Amaravati Royals, Vijayawada Sunshiners, Bhimavaram Bulls, and Royals of Rayalaseema.

In addition to Visakhapatnam, matches will also be played in Kadapa and Mangalagiri.

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