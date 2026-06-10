Vizag Steel Plant incident: Collector promises all support to victims' kin

The government will extend all support to the family members of the deceased in the unfortunate incident at the Vizag Steel Plant, according to District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore.

The Collector, who consoled the family members of the victims at KGH mortuary, later told the media that a ladle blast incident took place at Machine No. 2 of Steel Melt Shop-1 on June 8 killing several workers. The injured workers were immediately shifted to KIMS and Seven Hills Super Specialty Hospitals.

“The injured are being provided the best medical services. Three victims who are currently undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital are out of danger, while the condition of one of the three who are undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital is stable, two others are still in critical conditoin,” said the Collector.

Of the deceased, seven bodies have already been handed over to the family members. All legal procedures would be completed and the remaining bodies would be handed over as soon as the family members arrive, said the Collector.

He said that steps were being taken to ensure that the financial assistance and other welfare benefits announced by the Central and State governments and RINL would reach the affected families quickly.

He said that the three-member inquiry committee appointed by the Central government already got into business and special focus would be on the security measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in future.

The Collector was accompanied by Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari and other officials.

Read also: Four events planned in Vizag to mark International Yoga Day

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu