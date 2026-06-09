Pawan Kalyan Visits KIMS, Consoles VSP Accident Families

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, while expressing deep shock over the incident at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has said that steps will be taken to check recurrence of this kind of accidents in future.

Pawan Kalyan, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, went to KIMS and consoled the affected family members.

Later addressing the media, the Deputy Chief Minister said a committee was appointed to determine the cause of the incident and action would be initiated based on the report.

The government announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for the injured workers, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister. He promised all help to the families of the victims.

On the problems facing the steel plant, Pawan Kalyan said they would be discussed with the plant workers. A meeting would be organised soon for it, he added.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu