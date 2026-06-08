Andhra Premier League 2026 Set to Begin at ACA-VDCA Stadium

All is set for the Andhra Premier League 2026 or the APL tournament, scheduled to begin in Visakhapatnam on June 9.

Operations team of the APL made a complete inspection of the ACA-VDCA stadium, the venue of the tournament, on Sunday.

“All arrangements are ready for the matches to be played in Visakhapatnam,” said Girish Dongre, Chief Operating Officer of Andhra Cricket Association.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between Kakinada Kings and Simhadri Visakha Lions from 7.30 p.m. on June 9.

The ACA extends an invitation to cricket fans and the public. Entry to the stadium is free for all.

The team which inspected the stadium includes M.S. Kumar, GM (game development, ACA), J.K.M. Raju (stadium manager, ACA), Y. Venkatesh (media manager, ACA) and others.

Matches will be played in Visakhapatnam (June 9 to 14), Kadapa (June 17 to 21) and Mangalagiri (June 24 to 30).

The competing teams for the Andhra Premier League 2026 are:

Simhadri Vizag Lions, Kakinada Kings, Capital Amaravati Royals, Vijayawada Sunshiners, Bhimavaram Bulls, Tungabhadra Warriors. and Royals of Rayalaseema.

Read also: VMRDA chief inspects work on anti-drug park

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu