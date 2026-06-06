VMRDA Chief Pushes to Fast-Track Anti-Drug Park in Vizag

M V Pranav Gopal, Chairman of VMRDA, has directed the officials concerned to expedite the construction work of the anti-drug park on the premises of the Central Park in the city.

The anti-drug park has been proposed to drive the youth on right path keeping them away from drugs.

The VMRDA Chairman on Saturday inspected the area where the park work was taken up.

“Such a park has been planned for the first time in the country for a social cause,” he observed.

He ordered that construction of the park should be completed by August.

He also directed the staff to instal solar lamps on the park premises. Similarly, in tune with the orders of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Net Zero policy should be implemented and all the parks being maintained by by VMRDA should be salar powered.

Executive engineers Ramaraju and J.C.P. Singh and others accompanied Pranav Gopal.

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