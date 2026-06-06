Gajuwaka police crack temple robbery case in just six hours

The Gajuwaka police cracked a temple robbery case in just six hours and arrested the accused on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, Ch. Pavan, gained entry into the temple at Chattivanipalem in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam and decamped with silver ornaments and other valuable puja material.

The Gajuwaka police arrested Pavan, who was wanted in several temple robbery cases, and recovered the stolen valuables, including silver articles from him.

While praising the police team for their prompt action, city Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has advised the people and temple managements to install CCTV cameras for security.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu