Bay City Project: CM Naidu Eyes Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram in Vizag

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has mooted a Bay City project in Vizag stretching from Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram and instructed officials to prepare an action plan to make it a reality.

Chairing a review meet on Visakha Economic Region (VER) held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the Chief Minister gave instructions to officials to set up a project monitoring unit on the economic region.

The Chief Minister ordered for construction of a convention centre on 303 acres belonging to Greyhounds.

He wanted the Kailasagiri area be developed as a spiritual and tourist destination.

“Investments should be invited to undertake various projects that provide entertainment to tourists,” he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that the VER project report submitted by NITI Aayog should be kept for public discussion and opinions and ideas sought from students and intellectuals.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, State Ministers K. Atchannaidu, and Dolasree Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, MLAs Collectors from nine districts of Srikakulam to East Godavari, and officials attended the review meeting.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu