New South Coast Railway GM Reviews Works in Vizag

Sandeep Mathur, General Manager of the newly carved out South Coast Railway (SCoR), made his maiden visit to the Visakhapatnam–Ichchapuram section on Thursday. During the inspection, Sandeep Madhur reviewed the infrastructure projects, passenger amenities, safety measures, and operational efficiency across the section.

The inspection began at Simhachalam Railway Station where the official reviewed the progress of works under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. He examined various development projects aimed at improving passenger facilities and station infrastructure.

The General Manager also visited Kottavalasa, Srikakulam Road, Naupada, Palasa, and Ichchapuram Railway Stations. He reviewed the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station Scheme works, focusing on station redevelopment, passenger amenities, safety measures, and operational improvements. He laid emphasis on the circulating area, Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), waiting halls, and other passenger facilities. He also interacted with officials and reviewed the progress of various development projects. The General Manager underlined the importance of maintaining quality standards and completing projects in the scheduled timeframe.

He further carried out a window trailing inspection from Ichchapuram to Visakhapatnam, during which he examined railway tracks, signalling systems, bridges, curves, Road Over Bridges (ROBs), station yards, and other railway assets, with special focus on safety and efficient train operations.

During the visit, representatives of public associations met the General Manager and submitted representations on various issues.

Sandeep Mathur patiently heard their concerns and suggestions and assured them that the matters would be examined and addressed as per rules and operational feasibility.

The General Manager was accompanied by Visakhapatnam DRM Lalith Bohra Principal Chief Engineer B.S.K. Rajkumar;, Principal Chief Signal and Telecom Engineer O.B. Suresh Kumar, Principal Chief Operations Manager Vineet Kumar; Chief Administrative Officer Ankush Gupta, and others.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu