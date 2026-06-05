Best Gyms in Vizag to Start Your Fitness Journey This Summer!

Summer in Vizag somehow makes everyone want a reset. Maybe it’s the extra free time, maybe it’s seeing old photos and suddenly deciding “enough is enough”, or maybe it’s just wanting to feel healthier and more confident before the year disappears again.
And honestly, transformation isn’t always about becoming a fitness influencer overnight. Sometimes it’s simply about feeling stronger, fixing your routine, getting disciplined, or finally doing something for yourself consistently.
Luckily, Vizag now has gyms for almost every kind of person – whether you’re starting from zero, trying to lose weight, build muscle, join fitness classes, or simply get out of your comfort zone.
One of the most premium fitness spaces in Vizag right now.
Varun Fitness is known for its huge workout space, modern equipment, group sessions, and clean atmosphere. It doesn’t feel overcrowded even during peak hours, which is one reason many working professionals prefer it.
The gym also has trainers who focus on proper form and structured workout plans instead of just making people randomly lift weights.
Location: Siripuram
Approx Charges: Rs 2000 – Rs 3,500 per month, Rs 10,000 – Rs 19,000 for long term plans
Club F7 has built a strong reputation in Vizag because of its overall vibe and training culture. The gym feels energetic, especially during evenings when the crowd is most active.
It is popular among youngsters trying to seriously commit to fitness because the atmosphere itself pushes you to stay motivated.
Location: Siripuram
Approx Charges: Rs 2,400 – Rs 4,00 per month, and extra for personal training
If traditional gyms feel boring to you, Vybefit is different.
The space focuses more on movement – based fitness, functional workouts, group sessions, and overall body conditioning rather than only weightlifting.
A lot of people join here because the environment feels less intimidating compared to hardcore gym setups.
Location: Lawsons Bay Colony
Approx Charges: Rs 2,000 – Rs 5,000 per month, depending on classes
Camel Crew has become popular because of its transformation-focused training style. Trainers here are known for paying close attention to members and helping with workout structure and consistency.
The gym crowd here is very goal-oriented, which helps if you struggle with motivation while working out alone.
Location: Chinna Waltair
Approx Charges: Rs 1,500 – Rs 3,000 per month
A solid option for people looking for good equipment and affordable membership plans without paying luxury gym prices.
The gym has built a loyal regular crowd over time because of its balanced atmosphere and practical training setup.
Location: Seethammadhara
Approx Charges: Rs 1,500 – RS 2,500 per month
The name itself explains the vibe.
Transformers Gym is popular among youngsters focused on physique transformation and bodybuilding-style workouts.
The gym has a raw, energetic atmosphere that many serious fitness enthusiasts enjoy.
Location: Lawsons Bay Colony
Approx Charges: Rs 1,500 – Rs 3,00 per month
One of the growing fitness spaces in Madhurawada.
Best For:
The gym is spacious, well-maintained, and works well for people living around the Kommadi and Madhurwada area.
Location: Madhurawada
Approx Charges: Rs 1,200 – Rs 2,500 per month.
This place focuses more on personalised fitness rather than huge crowds.
Good option for people who need accountability and structured guidance instead of trying to figure everything out alone.
Location: Pandurangapuram, Vishalakshi Nagar, NAD, Pendruthi, Madhurawada,
Approx Charges: Rs 3,000 – Rs 6,000 per month
Most people start going to the gym thinking they only want physical changes.
But somewhere between the early morning workouts, sore muscles, better sleep, cleaner eating habits, and slowly becoming more disciplined, fitness starts changing more than just appearance.
Confidence changes.
Mindset changes.
Energy changes.
And maybe that’s why so many people decide to begin their fitness journey during summer- because sometimes all you need is one season to completely change the way you feel about yourself. So, whether your goal is losing weight, gaining strength, becoming healthier, or simply feeling better mentally, maybe this summer is a good time to finally start at these gyms in Vizag.
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