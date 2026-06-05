Best Gyms in Vizag to Start Your Fitness Journey This Summer!

Summer in Vizag somehow makes everyone want a reset. Maybe it’s the extra free time, maybe it’s seeing old photos and suddenly deciding “enough is enough”, or maybe it’s just wanting to feel healthier and more confident before the year disappears again.

And honestly, transformation isn’t always about becoming a fitness influencer overnight. Sometimes it’s simply about feeling stronger, fixing your routine, getting disciplined, or finally doing something for yourself consistently.

Luckily, Vizag now has gyms for almost every kind of person – whether you’re starting from zero, trying to lose weight, build muscle, join fitness classes, or simply get out of your comfort zone.

Here are some gyms in Vizag that people genuinely keep going back to:

1. Varun Fitness

One of the most premium fitness spaces in Vizag right now.

Varun Fitness is known for its huge workout space, modern equipment, group sessions, and clean atmosphere. It doesn’t feel overcrowded even during peak hours, which is one reason many working professionals prefer it.

Specialities:

Full body transformation

Strength training

Cardio group workouts

The gym also has trainers who focus on proper form and structured workout plans instead of just making people randomly lift weights.

Location: Siripuram

Approx Charges: Rs 2000 – Rs 3,500 per month, Rs 10,000 – Rs 19,000 for long term plans

2. Club F7

Club F7 has built a strong reputation in Vizag because of its overall vibe and training culture. The gym feels energetic, especially during evenings when the crowd is most active.

Specialities:

Functional training

Fat loss

Weight training

HIIT sessions

It is popular among youngsters trying to seriously commit to fitness because the atmosphere itself pushes you to stay motivated.

Location: Siripuram

Approx Charges: Rs 2,400 – Rs 4,00 per month, and extra for personal training

3. Vybefit Studio

If traditional gyms feel boring to you, Vybefit is different.

The space focuses more on movement – based fitness, functional workouts, group sessions, and overall body conditioning rather than only weightlifting.

Specialities:

Beginners

Weight loss

Women-focused fitness

Functional fitness

Group classes

A lot of people join here because the environment feels less intimidating compared to hardcore gym setups.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

Approx Charges: Rs 2,000 – Rs 5,000 per month, depending on classes

4. Camel Crew the Gym

Camel Crew has become popular because of its transformation-focused training style. Trainers here are known for paying close attention to members and helping with workout structure and consistency.

Specialities:

Fat loss transformation

Muscle building

Beginner guidance

Personal training

The gym crowd here is very goal-oriented, which helps if you struggle with motivation while working out alone.

Location: Chinna Waltair

Approx Charges: Rs 1,500 – Rs 3,000 per month

5. ABS Fitness GYM

A solid option for people looking for good equipment and affordable membership plans without paying luxury gym prices.

Specialities:

Daily workouts

Muscle gain

Beginner-friendly training

Budget fitness plans

The gym has built a loyal regular crowd over time because of its balanced atmosphere and practical training setup.

Location: Seethammadhara

Approx Charges: Rs 1,500 – RS 2,500 per month

6. Transformers Gym

The name itself explains the vibe.

Transformers Gym is popular among youngsters focused on physique transformation and bodybuilding-style workouts.

Specialities:

Weightlifting

Bodybuilding

Muscle gain

Strength Training

The gym has a raw, energetic atmosphere that many serious fitness enthusiasts enjoy.

Location: Lawsons Bay Colony

Approx Charges: Rs 1,500 – Rs 3,00 per month

7. LG FITNESS CENTRE

One of the growing fitness spaces in Madhurawada.

Best For:

Students

Affordable memberships

Strength training

Daily fitness routines

The gym is spacious, well-maintained, and works well for people living around the Kommadi and Madhurwada area.

Location: Madhurawada

Approx Charges: Rs 1,200 – Rs 2,500 per month.

8. JB PERSONAL TRAINING GYM

This place focuses more on personalised fitness rather than huge crowds.

Specialities:

One-on-one training

Fat loss

Strength transformation

Personal attention

Good option for people who need accountability and structured guidance instead of trying to figure everything out alone.

Location: Pandurangapuram, Vishalakshi Nagar, NAD, Pendruthi, Madhurawada,

Approx Charges: Rs 3,000 – Rs 6,000 per month

Transformation Is More Than Just Weight Loss

Most people start going to the gym thinking they only want physical changes.

But somewhere between the early morning workouts, sore muscles, better sleep, cleaner eating habits, and slowly becoming more disciplined, fitness starts changing more than just appearance.

Confidence changes.

Mindset changes.

Energy changes.

And maybe that’s why so many people decide to begin their fitness journey during summer- because sometimes all you need is one season to completely change the way you feel about yourself. So, whether your goal is losing weight, gaining strength, becoming healthier, or simply feeling better mentally, maybe this summer is a good time to finally start at these gyms in Vizag.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.