VMRDA Launches Seed Ball Drive at Kailasagiri for Greener Vizag

Seed balls were dropped on Kailasagiri under the aegis of the VMRDA on Thursday evening in connection with World Environment Day (June 5). Earlier, saplings were planted at Telugu Museum at Kailasagiri.

N Tej Bharat, Commissioner of VMRDA, who launched the seed ball dropping programme, said it was taken up on the instructiins of VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal.

He said that the seed balls were made using cow dung, soil, and seeds.

“Major changes are taking place in the environment due to air pollution and there is every need to check the trend,” he said.

Everyone should plant a sapling as a social responsibility, said the Commissioner.

Aiming at making the city a green Visakha, the VMRDA is preparing plans for tree plantation on a big scale, said the Commissioner. Over 10,000 balls made of soil and seeds of various plant species were scattered on Kailasagiri under the supervision of Green Climate, an NGO.

The programme was attended by Additional Commissioner Datla Keerthi, secretary Muralikrishna, DFO Sirisha, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, other officials and coordinators from Green Climate.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu