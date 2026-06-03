Bhogapuram International Airport Works Gain Pace

With the Bhogapuram International Airport all set for inauguration on July 5, the district administration is in a mission mode to complete all the airport-related works by the end of June.

While District Collector Abhishikth Kishore is monitoring the works from time to time, giving necessary suggestions to the officials concerned, the VMRDA and GVMC have accelerated the pace of work to meet the deadline.

As the roads connecting to the Green Field Airport get priority, VMRDA Commissioner N. Tej Bharat directed the officials to complete the laying of main roads connecting to the airport on time. At a review meeting held on Tuesday, he directed the officials to take steps to make the master plan roads operational by June 25.

The Commissioner said that road construction routes should be developed and signboards put up indicating the routes, especially the intersections connecting to national highways. Signboards should be put up on the roads so that air passengers using the main roads from the city to the airport can reach the airport on time without any hindrance. He suggested that road maps should be prepared so that city residents as well as those from other areas can reach the airport quickly, and also wide publicity should be given to make the passengers aware of them.

Additional Commissioner Datla Keerthi, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, OSD Krishna Nayak, Supervising Engineers Madhusudhana Rao and Sri Rambabu, Chief Planning Officer Divya Latha, Executive Engineers Sudheer, Durga Prasad, and Ramaraju, officers and staff of other departments participated in the meeting.

Also read: No water supply in some parts of Vizag on June 5

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu