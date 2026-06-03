Road Accident Injures Dance Master Near Anandapuram

Dance master Pandu, who is well-known to viewers of a popular TV show, and two others were critically injured in a road accident near Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday night.

According to reports, a dance troupe from Anakapalle were coming by car from Bhimili after performing a show, and a woman among them developed a vomiting sensation, and they got down from the vehicle. When they were standing behind the car, a Bolero vehicle hit them.

The dance master and two women were injured in the accident.

Pandu was admitted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.

The Anandapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu