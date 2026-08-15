On 80th Independence Day, VMRDA Vows to Steer Vizag Forward

The VMRDA office celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour on Saturday. M V Pranav Gopal, Chairman of VMRDA, garlanded the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru and Ambedkar and paid tributes.

Speaking after hoisting the tricolour, the VMRDA Chairman said: “All the benefits being enjoyed by us now are the result of the sacrifices made by the great leaders.”

“It is our responsibility to recall their services,” he observed.

The VMRDA has been working hard to steer Visakhapatnam on the path of progress under the guidance of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said.

He lauded the officers and employees for achieving the targeted goals.

He listed the programmes undertaken by VMRDA and sought public cooperation to develop the city further.

“Let us all move forward together for the unity, integrity, peace, brotherhood and development of our country,” said Pranav Gopal.

Additional Commissioner Datla Kirti, Secretary Muralikrishna, OSD Krishnanayak, Estate Officer Dayanidhi, Chief Statutory Auditor Rishi Babu, Superintending Engineers Madhusudhana Rao, Rambabu and others participated in the programme.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu