Flights move to Visakhapatnam International Airport, Bhogapuram on Aug 17

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram will begin commercial operations on August 17, a milestone for aviation in North Andhra Pradesh.

The transition will move all scheduled international and domestic passenger services to the new airport, positioned as the ‘Gateway of the East.’

The GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL) has been developed and operated under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The company said the airport was designed for long-term scalability and operational efficiency.

Travellers will use the integrated terminal, which officially operates under the IATA code VTZ, the authorities said.

The integrated passenger terminal spans 77,342 square metres, with check-in, immigration, boarding, security screening, and baggage handling under one roof. The facility is also equipped with DigiYatra integration, self-service kiosks, and e-gates, along with advanced baggage handling systems.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, Visakhapatnam has an operational capacity of six million passengers per year, which can scale up to 40 million. The airside infrastructure includes a 3,800-metre Code 4E runway, a rapid-exit taxiway, a parallel taxiway, and 18 aircraft stands designed to support heavy commercial traffic and future fleet expansion.

The daily management relies on digital integration, smart airport systems, the Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), and AI-enabled passenger services, which will provide real-time operational visibility and predictive analytics for decision-making.

Reflecting the region’s heritage, the terminal’s architecture draws inspiration from locally found fish. GMR said the transition will improve connectivity, boost tourism, and drive regional growth, while creating opportunities for trade, employment, and investment across the North Andhra region.

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