Holding a 100-metre national flag, students, employees and people from various walks of life took out a rally on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday on the eve of Independence Day. The rally was organised in response to the government’s call to promote patriotic spirit among the people.

Organised in line with the 80th Independence Day theme of Viksit Bharat, Swarnandhra @2047, achieving the goal and building a developed India, the rally spread the message of patriotism widely among the people. The rally held from Kali Mata Temple to YMCA was flagged off by District Revenue Officer M. Visvesvara Naidu. Later, he participated in the rally along with students, officials and the public. Students from various schools participated in the rally in large numbers with great enthusiasm.

The rally recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reflected the feelings of national unity and harmony. District Tourism Officer J. Madhavi, District Education Officer Prem Kumar, and others took part in the rally.