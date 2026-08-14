With the freedom frenzy in the air, shoppers are equally excited to make the most of Independence Day offers. Whether you are a fashionista, a tech buff, a foodie or a decor diva, these local stores and e-commerce websites provide the perfect opportunity to indulge in some much-needed retail therapy!

Fashion

CMR Shopping Mall

CMR Shopping Mall is celebrating Independence Day with special offers from August 14 to 16. Shoppers can find sarees starting at just ₹80, discounts of up to 61%, KG sales, combo offers and 1+1 deals. Those shopping for ₹5,000 or more can also get a premium pure silver coin free, subject to applicable terms. The offers are available at CMR outlets in Gajuwaka, Gopalapatnam, Judge Court, Jagadamba Centre and Maddilapalem.

Wrogn

Wrogn is bringing a three-day Independence Day offer with a flat 50% off on everything. Shoppers purchasing from the new collection can also avail an additional 10% off. The offer is valid from August 14 to 16 at Wrogn stores in VIP Road and Sheelanagar.

Dining

Zero The Resto Cafe

Celebrate Independence Day with a budget-friendly feast at Zero The Resto Cafe. Its Freedom Feast lets diners enjoy any item for ₹149. The offer is available until August 16 and is applicable for dine-in at the MVP Colony outlet.

Radisson Blu Resort

Radisson Blu Resort is marking Independence Day with a special buffet at its 365 Restaurant in Yendada, featuring 80 dishes for ₹1,947. The buffet will be available on August 15 from 12:30 PM onwards. To make reservations, call 9154891991 or 9154891984.

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay

Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Devee Grand Bay, located on Beach Road, is offering up to 30% off on stays, along with 2X Green Points for members and savings on dining and spa experiences . The hotel is also hosting its ‘Flavours of Freedom’ Independence Day Brunch on August 15 from 12:30 PM, with guests paying 80% of the brunch price. For Reservations, call 6309024747 or 6309716363

E-Commerce

Amazon

Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale may have wrapped up, but shoppers still have another chance to catch Independence Day deals. Mega Deal Days, the second phase of its Independence sale, is running from August 13 to 16. The sale features offers across smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion, home and more. Selected bank-card transactions can also get instant discounts of up to 10%.

Flipkart

Flipkart’s Freedom Sale is bringing offers across mobiles, laptops, electronics, fashion, furniture, home appliances and more. If you have a purchase on your wishlist, this could be a good time to compare prices, exchange benefits and bank offers before checking out.

Electronics and Home Appliances

Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital’s D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers) is bringing Independence Day deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs and home appliances, with savings of up to ₹30,000 on select products. The sale is available online, through the MyJio Store app and at Reliance Digital outlets until August 16. Shoppers can also avail additional bank discounts, No Cost EMI options and exchange benefits on eligible purchases. You can check out Reliance Digital stores in Dwaraka Nagar, Maddilapalem, Gopalapatnam and Madhurawada.

Croma

Croma is celebrating Independence Day with up to 60% off on selected electronics, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, speakers, water purifiers, grooming products and accessories. Smartphone shoppers can also find deals on brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Nothing, OPPO and Google Pixel, while selected TECNO smartphones come with a flat 10% discount. You can shop these offers at Croma outlets in Siripuram and Muralinagar, as well as online.

From revamping your wardrobe to enjoying a special Independence Day meal, Vizag has plenty of ways to make the most of the long weekend. With several offers running through August 16, you still have time to find a deal worth adding to your cart. So, make your wishlist, gather your buddies and shop away!

Also read: Now that Inorbit Mall is in Vizag, these are the brands we want to see in it!

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