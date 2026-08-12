Visakhapatnam Geared Up with Events for 80th Independence Day

The Visakhapatnam district administration is gearing up to celebrate the 80th Independence Day on a big scale, and several programmes are lined up to mark the occasion. Ahead of the special day, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ has been planned from August 13 to 15. District Collector Abhishikth Kishore has called for hoisting of the national flag on every house, commercial establishment and government office in the district for three days as part of the programme.

A mega plantation drive will be organised in the district on August 14 in collaboration with the forest and horticulture departments. People have been asked to plant saplings at their homes and at important places, hoist the national flag and pledge for nation building.

The Collector has suggested that government buildings, bus stations, railway stations and important intersections be decorated with tricoloured lights on August 14 and 15. According to the Collector, students of government, private and aided schools in the district will take the pledge themselves in special classes to explain what they can do towards the future of the country.

The Collector has called upon the youth, students, celebrities, sportspersons and citizens of the district to make a 30 to 60 second selfie video with the hashtags #PartnersInNationBuilding, #MyIndiaMyVision, #IndependenceDay2026

holding the national flag in their hands and saying… “Ane Nenu… doing my part for the development of the country…” and post it on social media and tag the @APOfficialNews page.

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