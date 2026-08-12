South Coast Railway GM Reviews Safety And Monsoon Measures

South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur has reviewed the safety measures being taken in the newly carved-out zone. At a meeting with Principal Heads of Departments and Divisional Railway Managers of all four divisions of the zone, the General Manager focused on strengthening safety systems through improved maintenance practices, enhanced preparedness for monsoon conditions and effective management of Level Crossing (LC) Gates. The meeting reviewed safety from preventive and asset-management perspectives, emphasizing timely corrective action rather than responding only after incidents occur. Sandeep Mathur directed all departments and divisions to maintain continuous vigilance and ensure that safety protocols are translated into effective field-level practices.

Officials were advised to closely monitor the condition of tracks, signalling and telecommunications equipment, electrical installations, bridges, yards, points and crossings, drainage systems and other critical infrastructure. He called for regular inspections, systematic preventive maintenance and prompt rectification of deficiencies. Field staff were advised to remain alert to early signs of deterioration and to ensure that maintenance activities are carried out strictly in accordance with prescribed standards and schedules. Taking stock of preparedness for monsoon conditions, he instructed officials to maintain close watch on vulnerable locations, waterlogging-prone areas, bridges, yards and other critical railway assets.

Also read: Vizag Railway Bags Carbon Footprint-Saving Certificate