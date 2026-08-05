Vizag Railway Bags Carbon Footprint-Saving Certificate

The Vizag Division of South Coast Railway has received a carbon footprint-saving certificate from ScrapQ Hub Private Limited for its waste management contribution in 2025-26.

The certificate was issued in the name of the Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (SrDME), Waltair Division, and was presented to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Lalit Bohra, in Visakhapatnam.

Between April 2025 and March 2026, the division segregated and recycled 97,295 kg of recyclable waste, preventing it from ending up in landfills. The initiative resulted in a verified reduction of 300.25 metric tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, according to the internationally accepted US EPA WARM methodology.

The environmental impact of this initiative is equal to saving 127,888 litres of gasoline, removing 105 passenger vehicles from the road for a year, or growing 8,004 tree seedlings for 10 years. The recognition highlights the South Coast Railway’s commitment to managing waste sustainably, the circular economy, and the Government of India’s environmental initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, Mission LiFE, and the Net Zero 2070 vision.

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