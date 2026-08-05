Dhimsa: Tribal Dance That Set a Guinness World Record

In a celebration of Andhra Pradesh’s heritage, more than 13,000 tribal girls performed Dhimsa in perfect synchrony at the inauguration of the Alluri Sitharama Raju International Airport in Bhogapuram on 31 July 2026. Their performance created history with the world’s largest Dhimsa dance and earned a Guinness World Record. The accolade is a matter of pride and also shines a spotlight on a tradition passed down through generations. Here are some interesting facts about this vibrant folk dance.

Dhimsa: More Than Just A Dance

The word Dhimsa means “the sound of footsteps”, reflecting the rhythmic stamping that defines the dance. Long before it gained recognition, Dhimsa echoed through the hills of the Eastern Ghats. Performed in the tribal hamlets of Araku Valley and the surrounding areas, it symbolizes joy, unity, and gratitude.

There are 12 varieties of Dhimsa, and its origin can be traced to the Koraput region, home to the Ghod tribe. It is also popular among the Bagata, Gadaba, Khond, Kondadora, Kotia, Mukadora, Poraja, Valmiki, and Yerukula tribes of Andhra Pradesh.

Dhimsa is not a single dance but a collection of several variations. Forms such as Boda Dhimsa, Gunderi Dhimsa, and Goddi Beta Dhimsa are performed depending on the occasion, with each variation carrying its own rhythm, significance, and distinct meaning rooted in Andhra Pradesh’s traditions.

Drawing inspiration from everyday tribal life, Dhimsa reflects the close relationship between indigenous communities, nature, and the changing seasons. Whether inspired by farming or foraging, the dance expresses gratitude to nature, the provider of human sustenance.

Weddings, village celebrations, religious gatherings, and harvest festivals, especially hunting festivals, are incomplete without Dhimsa. Women usually form circles or semicircles, linking hands and dancing together for hours. Traditional instruments such as the dappu, tudumu, mori, kidgi, and jodukommulu, played by the men, accompany the performance and add to the community celebration.

Today, Dhimsa is one of the strongest cultural ambassadors of the Araku region. Frequently showcased during tourism festivals and cultural events, it introduces visitors to the traditions of Andhra Pradesh’s indigenous communities while helping preserve tribal heritage that has survived for generations. The recent Guinness World Record is another milestone in its long history and a reminder of the cultural pride it represents.

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