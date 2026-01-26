Araku Utsav to be launched on January 29

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the Araku festival on 29 January.

According to reports, the Chief Minister will reach Araku Valley by helicopter and proceed to Turayiguda, where he will visit a homestay.

Later, Chandrababu Naidu will go to coffee plantations and interact with tribals on coffee cultivation.

He will launch Araku Utsav at the Tribal Museum and visit the stalls to be put up as a part of the celebrations, which have been planned in such a way that they reflect the tribal culture and traditions.

Later, the Chief Minister addressed a public meeting.

Meanwhile, District Collector Dineshkumar inspected the degree college grounds, the venue of the utsav, on 25 January and discussed the arrangements with officials.

The Chief Minister would take part in different programmes from 11 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., said the Collector.

