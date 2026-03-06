Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Staycation spots in Vizag: 5 resorts for a relaxing escape

    1
    • 01

      Staycation spots in Vizag: 5 resorts for a relaxing escape

    Light Dark

    Staycation spots in Vizag: 5 resorts for a relaxing escape

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesTravelVisakhapatnamYesterday

    Staycation spots in Vizag: 5 resorts for a relaxing escape
    • Every once in a while, we all feel like pausing, taking a deep breath, and unwinding. In an era where burnout is common due to piled-up overtime and the constant effort to keep up with our social and personal lives, ensuring the laundry is done, the house is clean, and the sheets are changed, we could all really use a few days where we don’t have to worry about any of it at all. Staycations offer the perfect opportunity to do just that— step away from the routine without travelling too far and indulge in a relaxing break closer to home.

    Here is a list of staycation spots in Vizag that will be your perfect escape:

    1.Bay Leaf Resort

    This three-star cosy resort offers air-conditioned cottages with attached restrooms. It also provides cottages ranging from classic to deluxe, a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool, a spa, free Wi-Fi, and free parking. It is a preferred location due to its very close proximity to the zoo and beach.

    Address: Bay Leaf Resort, Sagar Nagar, near Vizag Zoo.

    Staycation spots in Vizag: 5 resorts for a relaxing escape

    2. Sea Breeze Beach Resort

    Suitable for families or larger groups, this resort offers spacious, well-appointed rooms, including large suites, free wifi, parking, an elevator, and private caretaker assistance. It offers a tranquil and calm escape from the city’s hustle. Other amenities include a swimming pool and a kitchen area accessible to the guests.

    Address: Sea Breeze Beach Resort, Plot number 10, Bheemunipatnam.

    Staycation spots in Vizag: 5 resorts for a relaxing escape

    3. Sanctum Beach Resorts

    Along with its beautifully maintained rooms, diverse cuisine, luxury bar, fine-dining restaurants, cafes, swimming pool, and mashup lounge, this place has earned a reputation for its friendly staff and the Instagrammable Goan vibes. The rooms are furnished with a TV, a desk, and a kettle.

    Address: Sanctum Beach Resorts, opposite Thotlakonda View Point.

    4. Beaches and Hills Resort

    Situated on a hilltop in Bheemunipatnam, this place, surrounded by hills, offers a panoramic view of the mountains while overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Amenities here include a restaurant, a swimming pool, and spacious rooms. If you are looking for a budget-friendly place, this is it.

    Address: Beaches and Hills Resort, near Junior Civil Court, Bheemunipatnam

    5. Shore Front Resort

    This place is praised for its delicious seafood and great hospitality. The highlight here is the beautiful beach view and its cosy and calming atmosphere. Other amenities include banquet facilities, 24-hour room service, bar, restaurant, air-conditioned rooms, and rooftop seating.

    Address: Shore Front Resort, Beside Maine Checkpost, Rushikonda.

    Whether you are looking for a luxurious retreat, a beachside escape, or a peaceful hilltop stay, these staycation spots in Vizag offer the perfect break from everyday routine. Sometimes, all it takes is a short getaway within the city to relax, recharge, and return feeling refreshed.

    Also read: 7 resorts across India we wish we had in Vizag.

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...