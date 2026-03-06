Staycation spots in Vizag: 5 resorts for a relaxing escape

This three-star cosy resort offers air-conditioned cottages with attached restrooms. It also provides cottages ranging from classic to deluxe, a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool, a spa, free Wi-Fi, and free parking. It is a preferred location due to its very close proximity to the zoo and beach.

Address: Bay Leaf Resort, Sagar Nagar, near Vizag Zoo.

Suitable for families or larger groups, this resort offers spacious, well-appointed rooms, including large suites, free wifi, parking, an elevator, and private caretaker assistance. It offers a tranquil and calm escape from the city’s hustle. Other amenities include a swimming pool and a kitchen area accessible to the guests.

Along with its beautifully maintained rooms, diverse cuisine, luxury bar, fine-dining restaurants, cafes, swimming pool, and mashup lounge, this place has earned a reputation for its friendly staff and the Instagrammable Goan vibes. The rooms are furnished with a TV, a desk, and a kettle.

Situated on a hilltop in Bheemunipatnam, this place, surrounded by hills, offers a panoramic view of the mountains while overlooking the Bay of Bengal. Amenities here include a restaurant, a swimming pool, and spacious rooms. If you are looking for a budget-friendly place, this is it.

This place is praised for its delicious seafood and great hospitality. The highlight here is the beautiful beach view and its cosy and calming atmosphere. Other amenities include banquet facilities, 24-hour room service, bar, restaurant, air-conditioned rooms, and rooftop seating.

Whether you are looking for a luxurious retreat, a beachside escape, or a peaceful hilltop stay, these staycation spots in Vizag offer the perfect break from everyday routine. Sometimes, all it takes is a short getaway within the city to relax, recharge, and return feeling refreshed.

