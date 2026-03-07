International Women’s Day Celebrations in Visakhapatnam

Women in the Steel City of Visakhapatnam are in celebration mode as a variety of programmes are being organised to mark International Women’s Day that falls on March 8.

A sports meet was held for the women officers and staff at the Collectorate ahead of the special day.

Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari, Deputy Collectors Seshasailaja, Anitha, Ramalakshmi, and Madhavi, Collectorate AO B V Rani, Superintendents, and other staff members participated in the competitions.

Earlier, inaugurating the event, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad said women have been making strides in all fields, and everyone should support them to make the dream of women’s empowerment a reality.

Lauding the role of women in the development of society, the Collector said they were showing talent in all fields, making their mark. He wished them to achieve their goals and rise to the higher position.

Cake-cutting and other activities marked the International Women’s Day celebrations at KGH, Visakhapatnam.

Organised under the aegis of the women’s wing of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association, the event was attended by women staff and nurses in good numbers.

Addressing the gathering, hospital Deputy Superintendent M Chandrasekhar Naidu lauded the services of the nursing staff and other women working in the hospital.

Similarly, various organisations like Prajapita Brahmakumaris Seva Kendra and JCI in association with Stree Shakti are planning it big to celebrate the occasion.

